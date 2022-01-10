WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.21 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

