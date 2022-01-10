Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298,750 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,147,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 493,769 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 50,093 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.