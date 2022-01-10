Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $7.74 Million in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 473,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 92.7% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 298,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 143,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of LMRK opened at $16.49 on Monday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $420.31 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

