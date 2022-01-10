First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,698 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,713,000 after purchasing an additional 421,797 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 538,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,724.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 140,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $99.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $107.71.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

