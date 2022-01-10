iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

