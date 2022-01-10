First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 12,555 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after buying an additional 148,411 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

