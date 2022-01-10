First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

