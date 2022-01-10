First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.41 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

