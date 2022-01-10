Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,413,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 24.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 22.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $68.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

