MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

MSCI opened at $552.00 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.43 and its 200-day moving average is $613.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

