RAI Finance (SOFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.59 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $53.75 million and $2.59 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.20 or 0.07436728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,615.00 or 0.99857820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

