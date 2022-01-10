Analysts Set George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target at $154.50

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

WNGRF opened at $114.37 on Friday. George Weston has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

