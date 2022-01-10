Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $15.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SEAT opened at $11.35 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

