XSGD Hits Market Capitalization of $207.26 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $207.26 million and $658,344.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.20 or 0.07436728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,615.00 or 0.99857820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 281,991,372 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSGDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.