ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Volume Tops $44,161.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and $44,161.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,711.63 or 1.00089687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00355189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.98 or 0.00453480 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00131251 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

