International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $208,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 112.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 360,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 191,376 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.83 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

