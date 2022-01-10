M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.