M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 64 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 300.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $654,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $160.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.