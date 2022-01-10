M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 14,265 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

