M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 28,157 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,157 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after buying an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,166,000 after buying an additional 93,792 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $20,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

