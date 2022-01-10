Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $10,543,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.96.

NYSE:WSM opened at $150.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.76 and its 200 day moving average is $176.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.36 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

