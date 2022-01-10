M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of FormFactor worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of FORM opened at $42.27 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

