TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $32,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after acquiring an additional 291,234 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $25,069,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.