M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,823 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 460.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLA stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

