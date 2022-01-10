Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.51 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

