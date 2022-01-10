Commerce Bank Buys 19,247 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Shares of RJF opened at $109.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

