Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $654.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $374,173 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

