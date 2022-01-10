Commerce Bank Sells 1,759 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 360.9% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 38,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

Shares of LH opened at $285.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $210.13 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

