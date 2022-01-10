Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,434.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 265.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,343.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,308.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,772.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

