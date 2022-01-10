Summit Global Investments Invests $323,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.51 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

