Summit Global Investments Takes $215,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 133,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 27,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 213,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,863,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.