FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 390 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

