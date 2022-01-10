FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $40.18 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

