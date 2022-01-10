Swiss National Bank Sells 90,600 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Liberty Global worth $41,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 59.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

