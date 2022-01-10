Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,281,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $81,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 358.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,624 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $105.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.04. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

