Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Update

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.30 on Monday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.