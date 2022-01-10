Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,336,500 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 8,597,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.5 days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut Juventus Football Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.80 ($0.91) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:JVTSF opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Juventus Football Club has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

