Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and sold 370,952 shares worth $6,686,255. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 43.62%.
Several research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
