Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after acquiring an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after acquiring an additional 360,705 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

NYSE AON opened at $282.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.49.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

