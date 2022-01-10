Critical Analysis: BTCS (BTCS) and The Competition

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 391 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BTCS to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BTCS has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s rivals have a beta of -20.22, suggesting that their average share price is 2,122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BTCS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 2520 12789 23657 642 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.12%. Given BTCS’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% BTCS Competitors -125.04% -141.45% -5.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A -$2.56 million -1.09 BTCS Competitors $1.75 billion $335.04 million -30.39

BTCS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BTCS rivals beat BTCS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

