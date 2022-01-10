Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

