Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $172.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $187.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $161.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

