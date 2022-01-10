FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $200,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Invesco were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

