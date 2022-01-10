JustInvest LLC Raises Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.