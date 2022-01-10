JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST stock opened at $116.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 146.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.14 and its 200 day moving average is $215.44. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.77.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,875,366 shares of company stock worth $417,094,154. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

