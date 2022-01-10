Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $91.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

