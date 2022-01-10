Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $973,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $140.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.05. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.