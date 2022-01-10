Keybank National Association OH Invests $793,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 82.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EGP opened at $210.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.65. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.