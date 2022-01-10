Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $225.04 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.73 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

