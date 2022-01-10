Zacks: Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.22. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 3.21.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 34.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 194.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.